Azerbaijan’s Port of Baku starts co-op with Georgia’s Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on June 11 between the Port of Baku and “Wondernet Express Investment Group”, which owns and operates the Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal, Trend reports referring to the port's message on Twitter.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed within the official opening of the Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal, in which Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara Tornike Ridzhvadze and other officials took part.

The beginning of construction of a fertilizer terminal in the Port of Baku was announced on June 9.

The terminal, which will be operational by the end of next year, will be able to handle 2.5 million tons of fertilizers per year.

