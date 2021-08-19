Iran unveils volume of cargo transported by trucks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

More than 502 million tons of cargo were transported by trucks in Iran over the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through March 20, 2021), Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Dariush Amani said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

He made the remark in a meeting held in Iran’s Hormozgan Province.

The deputy minister noted that despite a number of challenges last Iranian year, this high indicator was achieved. So, the spread of coronavirus, the difficult economic situation, the lack of tires and oil had a negative impact on cargo transportation over the last Iranian year.

Amani added that Iran's Hormozgan Province has a special place in cargo transportation. Thus, the volume of cargo transported in the province increased by 8.5 percent during the first 4 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"Despite a number of problems, work is underway to continue importing truck spare parts," he said.

