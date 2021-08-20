Baku International Trade Port develops new environmental protection strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The Baku International Sea Trade Port has developed a new environmental protection strategy, Trend reports citing the port’s statement on Aug.20.

According to the statement, the preservation and improvement of the environment are the most important priorities of the port.

“Today our port is the first 'green port' on the Caspian Sea, and this year we have again been awarded the EcoPorts certificate of the European Seaports Organization. A number of successful measures to ensure environmental protection, and preventive measures have been taken to minimize environmental risks," the statement noted.

Besides, according to the statement, at the next stage, the port of Baku aims to reduce CO2 emissions to zero by 2035.

“To implement this project, together with international experts, we have developed ‘Baku Port 2035 - CO2 zero emission’ long-term strategy. The new strategy will become the basis for practical actions to reduce CO2 emissions to zero,” added the statement.

