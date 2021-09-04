Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands co-op in int'l cargo shipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) and the world's leading V.Group company are expanding cooperation in the field of international cargo transportation, Trend reports with reference to ASCO.

During a meeting with representatives of V.Group, ASCO Chairman Rauf Valiyev noted that the ASCO is one of the leading shipping companies in the Caspian region and has more than 260 ships for various purposes.

Since 2014, ASCO has resumed operations in international waters. Thus, currently, 11 ASCO ships (3 tankers and 8 bulk carriers) are engaged in cargo transportation.

Representatives of V.Group who spoke at the meeting expressed their readiness to cooperate with ASCO, noting that the future partnership will benefit both structures.

V.Group, which has more than 35 years of experience in the field of ship management, offers its services to shipowners.

