Russian airline to launch flights to one more Azerbaijani airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Nordwind airline starts selling tickets for a new flight on the Moscow - Gabala - Moscow route, Trend reports with reference to the airline.

According to the information, the flights will be operated from January 16, 2022, once a week, on Sundays.

"The time of departure from Moscow to Gabala is 00:10 (GMT +3), arrival is at 04:10 (GMT +4). Departure from Gabala is scheduled at 05:20, and arrival in Moscow is at 07:25", the airline said in a statement.

It is noted that the flights will be operated by a comfortable Boeing 737-800 with 189 passenger seats.

Nordwind airline also operates flights on the directions of St. Petersburg - Baku (on Fridays), Vladikavkaz - Baku (on Saturdays), Voronezh - Baku (on Fridays), Mineralnye Vody - Baku (on Fridays), Rostov-on-Don - Baku (on Wednesdays and Sundays).

In addition, on Wednesdays there are flights in the directions Kazan - Baku, Nizhny Novgorod - Baku, on Tuesdays and Fridays - Krasnodar - Baku, on Tuesdays - Samara - Baku, on Thursdays - Sochi - Baku, on Fridays - Ufa - Baku.

