Russian airline to launch flights to one more Azerbaijani airport

Transport 30 December 2021 09:30 (UTC+04:00)
Russian airline to launch flights to one more Azerbaijani airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Nordwind airline starts selling tickets for a new flight on the Moscow - Gabala - Moscow route, Trend reports with reference to the airline.

According to the information, the flights will be operated from January 16, 2022, once a week, on Sundays.

"The time of departure from Moscow to Gabala is 00:10 (GMT +3), arrival is at 04:10 (GMT +4). Departure from Gabala is scheduled at 05:20, and arrival in Moscow is at 07:25", the airline said in a statement.

It is noted that the flights will be operated by a comfortable Boeing 737-800 with 189 passenger seats.

Nordwind airline also operates flights on the directions of St. Petersburg - Baku (on Fridays), Vladikavkaz - Baku (on Saturdays), Voronezh - Baku (on Fridays), Mineralnye Vody - Baku (on Fridays), Rostov-on-Don - Baku (on Wednesdays and Sundays).

In addition, on Wednesdays there are flights in the directions Kazan - Baku, Nizhny Novgorod - Baku, on Tuesdays and Fridays - Krasnodar - Baku, on Tuesdays - Samara - Baku, on Thursdays - Sochi - Baku, on Fridays - Ufa - Baku.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran's foreign exchange market is stable - official
Iran's foreign exchange market is stable - official
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 1
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 1
Iran to boost mushroom growing
Iran to boost mushroom growing
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's foreign exchange market is stable - official Business 10:57
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 30 Georgia 10:54
U.S. authorizes German firm Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 test US 10:41
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 1 Oil&Gas 10:38
Review of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:23
Russia’s trade with Tajikistan reach $1.13 bln in 2021 Russia 10:17
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30 Finance 09:54
Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan visits military units in Kalbajar (PHOTO) Politics 09:43
Bakcell employee injured as result of shooting from Armenian side in Aghdam district Politics 09:35
Russian airline to launch flights to one more Azerbaijani airport Transport 09:30
Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases Oil&Gas 09:18
Kazakhstan adds 440 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:42
Port of Baku, ports of Central Asian countries integrate their information systems Transport 08:30
Vienna talks moving forward - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Nuclear Program 08:06
Turkey starts administering domestic COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 07:23
Spain reduces COVID-19 quarantine to ease pressure on health service Europe 06:38
4 killed, 3 injured in firing in NW Pakistan Other News 05:51
Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in U.S. by end-January US 05:08
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Arab World 04:26
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $337 mln in fresh funding World 03:42
Samsung Group in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen World 02:56
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday US 02:20
US welcomes returning five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan to Armenia Politics 01:38
WHO's Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants World 01:17
France reports daily record of more than 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 Europe 00:43
UAE approves Sinopharm's new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 00:17
Georgia, UAE sign agreement on starting free trade talks Georgia 29 December 23:50
Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron cases jump Europe 29 December 23:13
Subsystem "State compulsory personal insurance" to be created in Azerbaijan Politics 29 December 22:32
Uzbek plant plans to expand volume of supplies of metallurgical products to Azerbaijan Economy 29 December 22:15
Turkish builder inks $1.9B railway contract with Tanzania Turkey 29 December 21:46
Iran to boost mushroom growing Business 29 December 21:24
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in October 2021 Uzbekistan 29 December 20:52
Georgia shares data on domestic electricity production in 11M2021 Georgia 29 December 20:29
Azerbaijan exporting products to Vietnam Business 29 December 20:19
Turkish ASELSAN wants to join "Smart City" concept in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Society 29 December 19:57
Sale of hybrid vehicles to be exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan Politics 29 December 19:43
Trade turnover of Baku Stock Exchange to reach record value in 2021 - acting chairman Economy 29 December 19:43
Exports via customs of Iran’s South Khorasan Province decrease Business 29 December 19:24
Azerbaijan’s MoD talks share of servicemen vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 29 December 19:16
Georgia shares data on oil product imports Georgia 29 December 19:14
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA Politics 29 December 19:13
Georgia’s natural gas production almost doubles Georgia 29 December 19:09
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Health Insurance Agency to engage software services via tender Society 29 December 19:09
Number of passenger planes received by Iran’s Shiraz International Airport surges Transport 29 December 19:08
Azerbaijan improves organizational and staff structure of army Politics 29 December 19:07
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 29 December 19:06
Azerbaijan to increase excise tax on cigarettes Economy 29 December 18:42
Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools – MoD Politics 29 December 18:42
Azerbaijan always pays special attention to material and technical support of army - MoD Politics 29 December 18:42
Azerbaijan to assign War Veteran’ title to participants of second Karabakh war Politics 29 December 18:41
Azerbaijan's MoD talks new commissioned military infrastructure Politics 29 December 18:40
Deputy Minister of Defense visits units of Azerbaijan Air Force (PHOTO) Politics 29 December 18:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 29 December 18:36
Bakcell invested 226 million AZN in the country over the last three years ICT 29 December 18:01
Azerbaijan hands over 5 Armenian servicemen to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation Politics 29 December 18:00
Azerbaijan continues construction of Gubadly-Eyvazli highway (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 29 December 17:54
Azerbaijan reveals statistics on lands cleared of mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands Politics 29 December 17:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families Politics 29 December 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters Politics 29 December 17:49
AZAL announces up to 50% discount on tickets! Society 29 December 17:48
Azerbaijani FM meets with Turkish Ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 29 December 17:48
UAE daily COVID-19 cases climb above 2,000 Arab World 29 December 17:43
Armenia begins preparation for construction of Zangazur corridor section Armenia 29 December 17:39
Turkey's ASELSAN strives to reduce Azerbaijan's import dependence in defense industry – CEO Politics 29 December 17:38
Azerbaijan’s troops ready to defend liberated territories - Defense Ministry Politics 29 December 17:31
Azerbaijan awards servicemen who participated in operations in Lachin, Kalbajar districts Politics 29 December 17:30
Russia's MFA talks creation of commission on delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border Politics 29 December 17:29
Georgia’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan down Georgia 29 December 17:25
SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz mull opportunities for joint projects in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 29 December 17:20
Iran’s exports via customs of Isfahan Province soar Business 29 December 17:04
Israel's Oramed gets Vietnam pre-order for 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses Israel 29 December 17:02
U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high US 29 December 17:00
Activities in Iran’s Khorramshahr port down Transport 29 December 17:00
Azerbaijan increases persimmons export in 11M2021 Economy 29 December 16:58
Azerbaijan decreases wheat imports for 11M2021 Economy 29 December 16:57
Turkey eyes supplying TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan Society 29 December 16:56
Azerbaijan transferred person of Armenian origin back to Armenia Politics 29 December 16:44
Azerbaijan to supply more medical oxygen to Russian Stavropol region Economy 29 December 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,209 recoveries Society 29 December 16:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 29 December 16:40
Mary region of Turkmenistan launches dyes production Business 29 December 16:39
Azerbaijani ministry shares results of monitoring in Eastern Zangazur, Karabakh regions for 2021 Society 29 December 16:39
Azerbaijan raises minimum labor pension Politics 29 December 16:32
President Ilham Aliyev views apartments for martyr families and servicemen commissioned at MIDA' s Hovsan and Yasamal residential complexes (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 December 16:31
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika launches use of Portmanat electronic wallet system Finance 29 December 16:31
Russia sees 21,119 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 22 Russia 29 December 16:26
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals Uzbekistan 29 December 16:20
Azerbaijan talks oil exports to China over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 29 December 16:10
Uzbekistan reveals volume of loans issued by private banks in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 29 December 16:09
Azerbaijan's PPEAA talks about plans for 2022 Economy 29 December 16:08
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Indonesia for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 29 December 16:07
Kazakhstan unveils forecast for 2021 manufacturing industry export value Kazakhstan 29 December 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 29 Society 29 December 15:46
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 29 December 15:41
Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February Arab World 29 December 15:36
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transport via internal waters Transport 29 December 15:29
Overview of Georgia’s agriculture sector in 2021 Georgia 29 December 15:20
Perspective oil & gas structures in Azerbaijan: 2021 review Oil&Gas 29 December 15:07
Azerbaijan's PPEAA expands export geography Economy 29 December 15:04
All news