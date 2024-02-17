Azerbaijan's SOCAR and AD Ports Group discuss oil logistics co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Representatives of SOCAR and AD Ports Group (Abu Dhabi) held talks on issues of mutual interest, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Particularly, prospects of cooperation in the field of oil and petrochemical products logistics were discussed.

Meanwhile, this Arab group of vertically integrated companies is active in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, and other regions.

To note, it is engaged in logistics, maritime transportation and shipping, port operations, free economic zones, and economic clusters in many countries of the world.

