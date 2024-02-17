Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Azerbaijan's SOCAR and AD Ports Group discuss oil logistics co-op

Transport Materials 17 February 2024 13:51 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SOCAR and AD Ports Group discuss oil logistics co-op

Follow Trend on

Lada Yevgrashina
Lada Yevgrashina
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Representatives of SOCAR and AD Ports Group (Abu Dhabi) held talks on issues of mutual interest, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Particularly, prospects of cooperation in the field of oil and petrochemical products logistics were discussed.

Meanwhile, this Arab group of vertically integrated companies is active in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, and other regions.

To note, it is engaged in logistics, maritime transportation and shipping, port operations, free economic zones, and economic clusters in many countries of the world.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more