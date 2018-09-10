Kazakhstan compiles rating of most punctual airlines

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan has compiled a rating of the most punctual airlines flying to Kazakhstan, Kazakh media outlets reported.

Thus, according to the rating, “Uzbekiston Havo Yullari” (“Uzbekistan Airways”) company has demonstrated the best performance in the first half of this year. It is noted that the "Uzbekistan Airways" has fulfilled 94 percent of the flights without delay.

The Hungarian airline company Wizz Air is in the second place, followed by LOT Polish Airlines (Poland).

Rating of punctuality of foreign airlines, which have operated more than 100 flights to Kazakhstan during six months of 2018, is as follows:

"Uzbekiston Havo Yullari" (Uzbekistan)

Turkish Airlines (Turkey).

"Siberia" (Russia).

Air Arabia (UAE).

Fly Dubai (UAE).

