Voting at elections to Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan ended

Voting at the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats ended in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing TASS.

In total, about 9.9 thousand polling stations worked in the republic from 07:00 (05:00 GMT + 4) to 20:00 (18:00 GMT + 4).

Another 66 polling stations were organized abroad, in 53 states. About 12 thousand citizens of Kazakhstan could use the opportunity to vote abroad.

More than 11.9 million people were included in the voter lists.