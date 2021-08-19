Kazakhstan closely following development of situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Kazakhstan is closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued an official statement on the situation in Afghanistan.

"Another decisive moment in the history of this country is coming. The long-term conflict must be resolved by the Afghan people themselves. Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to ensure the peaceful transit of power as the main prerequisite for internal stabilization. We support the statement of the UN Security Council on the creation of an inclusive and representative government, respect for the rights of national minorities and women, the prevention of the presence of groups that pose a threat to other states, the observance of international law. The implementation of these provisions should become a prerequisite for starting a dialogue with the new government of Afghanistan," the statement said.

