Wired Internet access resumed in Kazakhstan's capital (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Access to wired Internet, which was absent in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur- Sultan for several hours, was resumed on Jan. 6, Trend reports referring to TASS.

At the same time, connection to the mobile Internet is still impossible.

Access to the network in the city was blocked at about 04:00 (GMT +5) on Jan. 6, but the mobile communication functioned relatively stable.

On Jan. 5, wired Internet was also absent in Nur-Sultan from 17:00 for nearly six hours. From 23:00 Jan. 5 to 07:00 Jan. 6, a curfew was in effect in the capital.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.