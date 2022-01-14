Sputnik Light to be available for revaccination in Kazakhstan soon
Sputnik Light vaccine will soon become available for revaccination in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the vaccine will become available in late January.
The citizens of Kazakhstan can also revaccinate with QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm) and Pfizer (for those aged 60 and more) vaccines.
Sputnik V, QazVac, Vero Cell (Sinopharm) and Pfizer (for teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers) vaccines are available for those willing to get vaccinated.
The Ministry of Healthcare also reminded that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection.
