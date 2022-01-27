Criminal case of former chief of Kazakhstan's KNB classified as "Top Secret"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

The criminal case of the former chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, or KNB, Karim Massimov, is being classified as "Top Secret", Trend reports via Kazinform.

In accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the data of the pre-trial investigation cannot be disclosed, the Committee stated.

The former chief of the KNB of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov, the head of the Special Service Anuar Sadykulov, and deputy chairman of the NSC Daulet Yergozhin, suspected of high treason and actions aimed at forcible seizure of power, were detained pending an investigation on January 8, 2022.

"Regarding K. Massimov and A. Sadykulov, a preventive measure in the form of detention has been authorized. In relation to D. Yergozhin, the issue of applying a measure of restraint is being considered," the press service of the KNB of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.