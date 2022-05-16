Necessary to set task of linking CSTO to UN peacekeeping activities - Kazakh president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. ​It's necessary to set the task of linking the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the UN peacekeeping activities, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement during the summit of CSTO member states held on May 16 in Moscow.

"In our view, setting the task of linking the CSTO to the UN peacekeeping activities is of particular essence. This step will strengthen the legal status of the CSTO, as well as will ensure the Organization's participation in international peacekeeping missions," the president said.