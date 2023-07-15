Kazakhstan increases freight transportation through Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 15. Freight transportation via the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - TITR) increased by 77.2 percent since the beginning of the year compared to the same period last year, surpassing 1.3 million tons, Trend reports.

This was noted during the meeting between the railway administrations of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan with Kazakh freight forwarders and exporters.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

At the meeting, the participants discussed matters pertaining to further collaboration and the establishment of favorable conditions for freight transportation along the Middle Corridor.

Both parties agreed to jointly address issues related to the ongoing development of the TITR. These included reducing delivery times for goods, improving information sharing regarding the location of rolling stock, removing administrative barriers, expanding port infrastructure, and more. It was noted that to ensure the unobstructed and expedited flow of cargo and timely resolution of emerging issues, a joint virtual dispatch center has been established.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the established direct contacts between freight forwarders and railway representatives from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan would facilitate more effective solutions to transportation-related challenges.