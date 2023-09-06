Cargo transshipment through Kazakh Aktau Sea Port increases

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. Over 2.6 million tons of dry and oil cargo were transshipped through Kazakhstan's Aktau Commercial Sea Port in the first seven months of 2023, which is 24 percent higher than the same period last year, Trend reports.

Data from the Kazakhstan Railways shows that the port handled 142,000 tons of grain, 114,000 tons of metal, and over 13,000 containers.

Oil transshipment increased by 58 percent compared to 2022, to 2.1 million tons, due to the reorientation of Kazakh oil exports to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route through the port of Aktau.

The transportation of metal increased by 87 percent due to the growth of exports of non-ferrous metals through the port of Aktau.

At the end of 2022, the cargo turnover of the seaport of Aktau amounted to 3.8 million tons, which is 9 percent higher than the level of the previous year. Of these, 2.5 million tons accounted for oil, 447,000 tons for grain, 119,000 tons for metal, and about 786,000 tons were other cargoes.