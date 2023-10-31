Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas eyes to carry out green energy projects (Exclusive)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. In the KazMunayGas (KMG, national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan) pays significant attention to projects in the field of renewable energy sources and the implementation of offset policy, which should allow reducing the carbon footprint by 550,000 tons of CO2, the company told Trend.

As the company noted, KMG together with TotalEren S.A. and Samruk-Kazyna JSC began developing a feasibility study and studying the wind potential in the Zhambyl region to plan the construction of a wind station with a capacity of 1 GW.

"The unit capacity of the future wind farm station is half the total volume of all existing renewable energy facilities in the country," the company said.

KMG noted that similar work is being carried out on the construction of a 120 MW hybrid station (solar + wind) in the Mangistau region together with Italian Eni. In addition, the company plans to build its own small solar power plants directly at its mining subsidiaries and affiliates.

"On June 8, 2023, in Astana, the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev and the Chief Executive Officer of Eni Claudio Descalzi signed an Agreement on the principles of joint implementation of the project of a Hybrid power plant based on renewable energy sources in the city of Zhanaozen, Mangistau region.

"The project includes a 50 MW solar power plant, a 77 MW wind power plant and a 120 MW gas power plant to produce and supply stable electricity to KMG subsidiaries in the region," the company added.

By the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities operating in the Republic with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs – 1.77 MW).

At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.

Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).

In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be commissioned.