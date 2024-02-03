Kazakhstan reveals planned oil production volume at key fields in 2024 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Kazakhstan plans to produce up to 88.3 million tons of oil in 2024 from three large fields - Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak, the country's Energy Ministry told Trend.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satqaliev said that the country plans oil production in 2024 at the level of 90.3 million tons.

As the minister noted, in 2023 the oil production amounted to about 90 million tons, although it was initially planned to produce 92-93 million tons of oil.

According to him, about 18 million tons of oil produced in 2023 came from the domestic market. About 56 million tons were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.