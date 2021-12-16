Kyrgyzstan’s CEC approves results of parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan recognized on Wednesday the parliamentary elections in a single constituency as valid, Trend reports citing Kabar.

To conduct parliamentary elections in a single constituency, 2,494 precinct election commissions functioned in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, of which 59 were outside the country and 36 district election commissions.

The number of voters included in the voter lists in a single constituency was 3,703,420 voters, 1,281,622 voters or 34.94% of the total number of voters took part in the voting.

3,702,646 ballots were produced for the elections of deputies in a single constituency, in Kyrgyz language – 2,970,167, in Russian – 732,489 bulletins. In addition, 2,494 bulletins were produced in Braille.

Lists of candidates from 21 political parties were registered to participate in the parliamentary elections of deputies in a single constituency. In total, 1,046 candidates were nominated, of which 1,037 were registered, 32 were expelled based on personal applications.

According to the results of parliamentary elections 5 political parties overcome the 5% threshold. In particular, Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan recived 15 deputy mandates, Ishenim - 12, Yntymak – 9, Alliance – 7, Butun Kyrgyzstan – 6, Yiman Nuru - 5 deputy mandates.