Tajik side does not cease fire and continues to pull up military equipment, personnel

Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of Kyrgyz military personnel, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At the initiative of the Tajik side, at 22:18, the second telephone conversation took place between First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security - Director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Ularbek Sharsheev and Commander of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Colonel General Rajabali Rahmonali about a ceasefire.

Director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Sharsheev said that it is the Tajik side that does not cease fire, moreover, it continues to pull up heavy military equipment and personnel to the border. As of 23:00, Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of Kyrgyz military personnel.

Tajik servicemen fired from a mortar at the place of deployment of the servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Kyrgyz Republic, also in the area of ​​Kocho-Boyu, as a result of shelling by Tajik servicemen, the house of a Kyrgyz citizen burned down, the report said.