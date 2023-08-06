Kyrgyzstan's electricity imports decrease

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 6. Kyrgyzstan imported 1.516 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, this is 4.7 percent less than in the corresponding months of 2022 (1.590 billion kilowatt-hours).

The value of the imports amounted to $40.250 million, increasing 9.3 percent year-on-year ($36.829 million in January through May 2022).

During the specified months, Kyrgyzstan imported energy from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Country-exporter Amount of electricity Value Turkmenistan 652.443 billion kilowatt-hours $19.573 million Kazakhstan 576.755 billion kilowatt-hours $17.282 million Uzbekistan 145.635 billion kilowatt-hours (*) seasonal swap Russia 141.720 billion kilowatt-hours $3.394 million

(*) Under the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan exports electricity to Uzbekistan in winter, and in turn, Uzbekistan returns this energy supply in summer. This arrangement helps both countries meet their energy demands efficiently, which fosters cooperation in the region's energy sector.

On July 24, 2023, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the decree "On the State of Emergency in the Energy Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic," which will come into effect on August 1, 2023, and will be in place until December 31, 2026.

It is expected that the declaration of a state of emergency will facilitate the development of strategies and actions to address the current issue of electricity shortage and maintain a sustainable energy system in the future.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, a total of 6.486 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity was generated in the country from January through May 2023,which is 17.3 percent more than in the same period of 2022.