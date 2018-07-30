Four Western cyclists killed in possible terrorist act in Tajikistan

30 July 2018 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

Four Western cyclists were killed when a car plowed into them in Tajikistan in what may have been a terrorist act in which the attackers also stabbed their victims after injuring them, the interior minister and the U.S. embassy said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The tourists, from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, were killed in the Central Asian country on Sunday, the authorities said. Three others, from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France, were injured - one of them also from a stab wound.

Security forces pursuing suspects in the attack killed four, including one who resisted arrest, and detained a fifth man, interior ministry said.

“We are looking into all versions - accident, robbery, including a terrorist act,” Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda told a briefing.

