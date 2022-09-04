US helps to increase access to drinking water in Tajikistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing a reliable drinking water access to people in Tajikistan, a representative from the Rural Water Supply Activity, a USAID program being implemented by international development organization Chemonics International told Trend.

Within the framework of the USAID Rural Water Supply Activity Project, which is implemented by the Chemonics, a total of 3,400 people (including school and health facilities) now receive 24/7 quality drinking water in Tajikistan.

"It is expected to provide reliable and sustainable drinking water access to about 45,000 Tajiks. We hope to demonstrate to municipalities and local entrepreneurs that privately operated water systems are sound and sustainable businesses, and thus attract much needed private investments to serve rural areas in Tajikistan," says the project team.

For instance, in this year the project supported the rehabilitation of the rural drinking water system in Chorbogh village of A. Jomi district (Khatlon), and ensured its sustainability by empowering a private entrepreneur to operate and maintain the system.

In the coming year, USAID should be able to complete several other rehabilitation projects and provide sustainable drinking water access to over 20,000 people in Tajikistan.

The USAID Rural Water Supply Activity, which will be completed on September 30, 2025, supports small-scale rehabilitation of drinking water infrastructure in targeted rural communities in Tajikistan.