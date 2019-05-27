Environmental Control Service intensifies activity in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea

27 May 2019 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Caspian Environmental Control Service actively participates in the process of maintaining the ecological balance of the environment in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

Most industrial enterprises located in this zone have treatment facilities reusing water for agricultural needs.

There is a need to further improve the collection and recycling of industrial and household waste as far as industrial production increases. With this purpose, the effective methods of neutralization, centralized collection and burial of waste are actively developed.

The mobile sludge processing unit, which has been recently launched at a refinery in Turkmenbashi city, can be cited as an example, the news report says. Toxic waste at industrial facilities is transferred to the specialized enterprises for storage and for further processing or sale.

Liquid, solid, domestic and other waste on the territory of the Turkmenbashi international seaport, as well as the waste received from foreign ships, is collected by the waste collection vessel to be transported to the special places.

A big gas chemical cluster has been recently formed in the coastal zone.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Austrian business explores possibility of implementing joint projects in Turkmenistan
Economy 17:27
Modern poultry farm commissioned in Turkmenistan
Economy 17:22
Germany implements environmental project in Turkmenistan
Economy 16:58
Russia’s Tatneft to expand activities in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 15:58
Russia, UK buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13:37
Turkmenistan to hold int’l scientific conference
Turkmenistan 10:00
Latest
Iran discloses volume of goods discharged at Imam Khomeini port
Economy 18:54
Kazakh car industry aims at electric and hybrid vehicles (Exclusive)
Economy 18:53
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 18:53
Direct flight between Azerbaijan, Pakistan to operate soon
Economy 18:48
Iran to put 2M barrels of oil up for sale on May 28
Oil&Gas 18:15
Association of Grain Producers and Processors established in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:12
Azerbaijan fruit juice producer to establish exports to neighboring countries
Economy 18:11
Agriculture is most promising sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 18:10
Iranian MP: bureaucracy - biggest obstacle for production in Iran
Tourism 18:10