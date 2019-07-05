Turkmenistan preparing for Caspian Exhibition of Innovative Technologies

5 July 2019 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Caspian Exhibition of Innovative Technologies is scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan’s Awaza resort town on August 11-12, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan is the organizer of the event to be part of the first Caspian Economic Forum, the opening of which is scheduled for August 12.

The exhibition will include presentation of national stands of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran and round table discussions on the development of the movement of goods through the North-South and West-East international transport corridors.

Companies from Turkey, Belarus, France, Japan, Germany, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, the UAE, China, Finland and other states will also take part in the exhibition. The organizers undertake visa support for participants, preferential customs clearance of goods, and booking hotels and air tickets along the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi-Ashgabat route.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Poland preparing highest-level meetings
Central Asia 09:36
Ireland shows interest in joint economic projects with Turkmenistan
Economy 4 July 17:08
Turkmenistan, Russia to hold talks on trade, investment
Economy 4 July 16:27
Turkmenistan hosts seminar by World Intellectual Property Organization
Economy 4 July 13:31
Turkmenistan to hold international oil, gas forum
Oil&Gas 4 July 12:47
Turkmenistan to introduce advanced inspection methods on borders
Economy 4 July 12:33
Latest
GM's China April-June sales fall 12%, fourth straight quarterly drop
Other News 11:45
“Bring Visa, Get VISA” well underway
Society 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak talks on implementation of expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:28
Uzbekistan to build tallest skyscraper in Central Asia
Economy 11:24
Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
Other News 11:18
Support block of Karabakh field 84% ready, SOCAR says
Oil&Gas 11:12
Major Azerbaijani cement plant increases net profit 4 times
Economy 11:04
Iran's Aras Free Zone exports increase
Economy 10:56