Turkmenistan preparing for Caspian Exhibition of Innovative Technologies

Caspian Exhibition of Innovative Technologies is scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan’s Awaza resort town on August 11-12, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan is the organizer of the event to be part of the first Caspian Economic Forum, the opening of which is scheduled for August 12.

The exhibition will include presentation of national stands of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran and round table discussions on the development of the movement of goods through the North-South and West-East international transport corridors.

Companies from Turkey, Belarus, France, Japan, Germany, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, the UAE, China, Finland and other states will also take part in the exhibition. The organizers undertake visa support for participants, preferential customs clearance of goods, and booking hotels and air tickets along the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi-Ashgabat route.

