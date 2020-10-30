President of Turkmenistan made video statement at International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

On October 30, 2020, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made a video statement at the International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation which took place in Seoul in the format of a videoconference.

The heads of states, renown political figures, representatives of academic circles, the leadership of ministries and departments of trade-economic, healthcare, education, communication and high-tech sectors, representatives of non-governmental organizations and private sectors of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Mongolia, the Republic of Korea and other countries participated to the Forum in remote mode.

During his video address to the participants of the Forum, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that considers the given event as a well-timed initiative aimed at the long-term development of international economic, trade, and investment cooperation in Eurasia.

The head of state shared his vision on the creation of new plans and strategies for comprehensive development on the Eurasian space and added that “in Turkmenistan we call it the revival of the Great Silk Road, thus emphasizing the historical continuity of the unique nature of relations between the nations living here and the states located alongside”. It was underlined that the given format is intended to contribute to the geo-economic processes along the routes of East-West and South-North.

During his address, the President of Turkmenistan especially underlined the importance of diversification of cooperation on the regional and worldwide scales. He told about the efficiency of Turkmen-Korean relations, gave examples of a number of joint projects in the oil and gas, as well as gas chemical industries with the active participation of the Korean companies.

Amongst the main topics of discussion on the Forum were the changes originated from the coronavirus pandemic and further promotion of North economic cooperation. In this regard, it is vital to note that under the leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan stands for constructive international cooperation and calls for the application of scientific diplomacy tools for strengthening the collaboration in the area of healthcare and scientific research between the countries of the world.