GaffneyCline working to attract investments in offshore sector of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. British GaffneyCline consulting company is working with the Turkmen Turkmennebit State Concern to attract investments in the offshore sector of the country, Projects Director at GaffneyCline Drew Powell told Trend.

He noted that for this purpose, Turkmenistan will hold a forum on attracting foreign investment in the country's energy sector in Dubai (UAE) from April 26 through 27, 2023.

"The official purpose of this event is to expand opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment in all aspects of the energy industry of Turkmenistan and strengthen the regional dialogue on further sustainable development of the energy sector. Thus, interested parties will have the opportunity to meet and discuss potential developments with many Turkmen representatives," Powell said.

Powell added that the forum will be attended by national and international energy companies, as well as regional experts.

GaffneyCline is a global consulting company providing technical, commercial and strategic consulting services for the oil and gas industry for more than 50 years.