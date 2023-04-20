FlyDubai increases frequency of flights to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Turkmenistan Airlines has increased the number of flights from Dubai (UAE) to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) since April 17, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, flights from Dubai to Ashgabat were increased from 2 to 3 times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Furthermore, the frequency of flights from Dubai to Ashgabat in May will increase to four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday).

The airline FlyDubai, headquartered in Dubai (UAE), has created a route network of more than 100 destinations, with flights operated by 68 aircraft.

Meanwhile, FlyDubai resumed regular flights from Dubai to Ashgabat back in January 2023.