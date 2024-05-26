Turkmenistan's trade turnover with Greece shows bulky hike over six-year period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Greece was relatively moderate from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2021, but after a decline in 2022, it made a huge leap last year, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

Statistics show that the total trade turnover between the two countries last year amounted to more than 959.75 million euros, which is 18 times more than the amount of trade turnover in 2018 (51.86 million euros) and almost 25 times more than trade turnover in 2022, which amounted to 38.64 million euros.

In addition, in the period from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2023, the total volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Greece amounted to almost 1.2 billion euros, which reflects the very high level of trade turnover between the two countries during this time.

The largest trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Greece in recent years occurred last year, and the lowest was in 2022 after maintaining a stable level years earlier.

The amount of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Greece over the past 6 years: