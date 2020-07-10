Uzbekistan confirms 241 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 241 to 11,500, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 7,287 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 51 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 1, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has divided the country into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level. On June 4, the commission updated the list of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones.

The "red" zones include Nukus city, Beruniy, Kungrad District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Shafirkan, Gijduvon, Vabkent and Jondor district of Bukhara region; Zarafshan city of Navoi region; Sharaf-Rashidov, Galyaaral and Dustlik districts of Jizzakh region; Namangan city, Pap, Yangikurgan, Turakurgan, Narin and Uychin districts of Namangan region; Gulistan city and Sayxunabad district of Syrdarya region; Quzar district of Kashkadarya region; Muzrabad district of Surkhandarya region; Zangiota, Kibray, Chirchik, Urtachirchik and Tashkent districts of Tashkent region, Urgench city of Khorezm region.

The "yellow" zones cover Amurdaryo district of Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Karshi,Chirakchin, Kitab and Mubarek districts of Kashkadarya region; Andinjan, Altinkul, Balikchin, Paxtaabad districts of Andinjan region; Navoi city of Navoi region; Bukhara city of Bukhara region; Turakurgan and Namangan District of Namangan region; Samarkand city, Samarkand district, Taylak, Urgurt, Kattakurgan districts of Samarkand region; Tashkent city, Akkurgan,Ahangaran, Bekabad, Yangikul, Chinaz, Bostanlik, Pskent, Yukori Chirchiq districts of Tashkent region; Termez city, Denaus, Boysun, Jarkurgan, Kumkurgan districts of Surkhandarya region; Khankin, Bagat, Urgench and Hazorasp districts of Khorezm region.

The "green" zones include the entire Fergana region and some other districts.

