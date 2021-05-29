Germany ready to attract companies, financial institutions to privatization of state assets in Uzbekistan
Latest
Germany ready to attract companies, financial institutions to privatization of state assets in Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani president attends opening of new administrative building of Surakhani District Court (PHOTO)
Czech deputy health minister, business delegation visiting Georgia to discuss cooperation in medical field
Baku holds ceremony of awarding winners of World Cup in aerobics among trios and in individual program for women (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)