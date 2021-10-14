Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Some 227,394 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Uzbekistan on Oct. 11, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 86,804 citizens, the second one by 69,522 citizens, and the third one by 71,068 citizens.

Among the regions, residents of the Namangan region received the most vaccines - 29,832 doses. This is followed by Surkhandarya (29,020 doses) and Tashkent (28,409 doses) regions.

Totally, up until now, 23,183,452 million citizens have been vaccinated, 12,500,946 of whom received the first dose of the vaccines 7,313,544 people - the second dose, and 3,368,962 people - the third dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,480,389 doses), Andijan (2,438,147 doses), and Namangan (2,429,167 doses) regions.

