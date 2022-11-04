Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbek Central Bank reps hold meeting with JP Morgan Chase Bank officials

Uzbekistan Materials 4 November 2022 12:55 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbek Central Bank reps hold meeting with JP Morgan Chase Bank officials

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Central Bank of Uzbekistan held a meeting with a delegation of US JP Morgan Chase Bank as part of the Uzbekistan Economic Forum, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The parties discussed the current macroeconomic situation in Uzbekistan, the state of the banking system, issues of bilateral cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the participation of employees of the Central Bank in a number of international seminars to further increase their potential in managing international reserves.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more