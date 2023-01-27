Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign declaration on strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov signed a declaration on strategic partnership, Trend reports citing the source in the government.

The declaration was signed during the state visit of Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

Furthermore, in the presence of the presidents, more than 20 bilateral documents were exchanged.

In particular, the sides exchanged an agreement on ratification of certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz State Border, an agreement on cooperation between the Energy Ministries of both countries, the cooperation agreement between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan on the development of priority areas of industry.

Furthermore, the parties also discussed the plan of joint events for the wide celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

On January 26, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan concluded a package of more than 50 documents worth about $1.6 billion. The relevant documents were signed during the Uzbek-Kyrgyz summit in Bishkek.