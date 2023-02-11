Uzbekistan may host second Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Uzbek delegation, headed by Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, during the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, expressed readiness to hold a second forum in Samarkand next year, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

The first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States was held in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan from 9 February through 10 February. The forum was opened by Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, followed by other heads of parliaments of Central Asian states.

The Forum was also attended by delegations from Kyrgyzstan headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council Nurlanbek Shakiev, Tajikistan headed Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Assembly of Representatives - the lower house of the bicameral Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan) Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, and the Turkmenistan delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanmyrat Ashirov.

Following the forum, Central Asian states adopted the “Turkestan Declaration”. The adopted declaration reflects the prospects of developing inter-parliamentary relations with a view to broadening economic cooperation and forming a single cultural and historical space of Central Asia.

In July 2022, during the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was decided to hold the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries.