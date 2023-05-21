Uzbekcosmos eyes to attract private sector for cooperation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Uzbekistan's Space Research and Technology Agency (Uzbekcosmos) is aiming to attract private sector for cooperation, a source at Uzbekcosmos told Trend.

According to the source, after successfully accomplishing its priority tasks, the agency will focus on developing a market for the private sector, intending to play a regulatory role and provide support to companies engaged in the implementation of space and satellite technologies.

"In this regard, our specialists are also working on the development of the 'Space Activities' law, as outlined in the concept for the development of the space industry between 2022 and 2026," the organization said.

The agency emphasized that the Government of Uzbekistan has tasked the space industry with demonstrating the economic profitability of high-tech technologies and initiating primary processes to facilitate the engagement of the private sector.

"Our agency was established in 2019 by the President's decree, and we have now fully launched state space monitoring in Uzbekistan. As part of this initiative, we conduct remote measurements of deformations in the Earth's surface over extensive territories. We gather data from satellites operated by foreign Earth observation satellite operators. The monitoring is successfully integrated into the digitization processes of various sectors. For instance, we have made significant progress in working with data related to water reserves, forest resources, and close collaboration with the agricultural sector. Furthermore, the monitoring is focused on identifying blind spots, such as illegal construction and violations of waste disposal regulations, as well as facilitating the rational regulation of natural resources. In just the past year, we have submitted reports to the relevant oversight and law enforcement authorities that have the potential to bring both direct and indirect economic benefits," the source said.