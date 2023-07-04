Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Tashkent holds "New Uzbekistan: Progress, Innovation, and Enlightenment" event

Uzbekistan Materials 4 July 2023 16:27 (UTC +04:00)
Tashkent holds "New Uzbekistan: Progress, Innovation, and Enlightenment" event

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. Tashkent is hosting an International Partnership Week on the theme of "New Uzbekistan: Progress, Innovation, and Enlightenment", Trend reports.

A session titled "Reforms in the Mining Industry and Geology in Uzbekistan: Results and Perspectives" is expected to take place, with the participation of officials from the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, international experts, and investors.

The event is expected to be attended by representatives from various international organizations and foreign countries' business circles.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more