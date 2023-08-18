ADB outlines priority directions for co-op with Uzbekistan in 2023

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. Asian Development Bank's (ADB) assistance in the fields of education and healthcare will play a crucial role in fostering Uzbekistan's human capital in 2023, Trend reports.

As evident from the latest fact sheet published by the bank, in response to the government's appeal, approximately $200 million is anticipated to be designated for initiatives within these two domains.

Furthermore, during 2023, ADB has intentions to undertake a fresh endeavor centered around science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in secondary schools, aimed at equipping students with pertinent proficiencies for success in a dynamic and diverse job market.

Additionally, the bank is actively engaged in developing a novel healthcare project that seeks to enhance perinatal care by modernizing over 230 perinatal centers across Uzbekistan.

ADB's ongoing efforts will encompass enhancing intelligent water management, boosting energy efficiency, and refining public sector administration within the country. At the same time, it will persist in offering guidance for public-private partnerships and facilitating private sector investments.

In 2022, ADB committed 5 new public sector projects and programs for just over $1 billion to Uzbekistan. Up until now, ADB has pledged a sum of $11.5 billion for 240 public sector loans, grants, and technical support initiatives in Uzbekistan. The accumulated disbursements from these loans in Uzbekistan reach a figure of $7.69 billion. These funds were sourced from both standard and concessional ordinary capital resources, as well as other designated funds. ADB's existing roster of sovereign commitments in Uzbekistan encompasses 32 loans, 1 grant, and 1 sovereign guarantee, collectively valued at $5.06 billion.