Uzbekistan, China pioneer direct regional flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan’s Air Marakanda and China Southern Airlines have launched direct flights between their respective cities of Samarkand and Urumqi, having achieved the distinction of becoming the premier carriers to inaugurate flight services connecting these two cities, Trend reports.

Flights will be operational once a week on Mondays, while return flights from Urumqi International Airport to Samarkand are scheduled for Sundays. The flights will be via Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration comprising business class and economy.

Within the framework of the event, a press conference was also held with the participation of Director General of Air Marakanda Anton Khojayan, Deputy Director General for Commerce of Air Marakanda Artem Pak, Head of the Samarkand regional branch of the Civil Service Development Agency under the President of Uzbekistan Rustam Kobilov, and Director General of the China Southern Airlines representative office in Tashkent Shen Yi.

During the press conference, the participants noted the great potential of the newly launched air service between Samarkand and Urumqi and also discussed further prospects for development in the fields of tourism and trade between the two states.

In addition, the participants announced plans to further open new destinations from China to Samarkand in the near future.