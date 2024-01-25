Uzbekistan, Spanish SERCOBE to boost collaboration in various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Uzbekistan and Spanish SERCOBE National Association of Manufacturers of Capital Goods reached an agreement to organize presentations and round tables dedicated to cooperation in agriculture, water resources, energy, and environmental fields, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Spain Farrukh Tursunov with Director of SERCOBE department for cooperation with Eastern Europe and CIS countries Hector Rodriguez.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the state of interaction between Uzbekistan and Spain in trade, economic, financial, and investment spheres, manufacture of industrial equipment, as well as promising areas of cooperation to attach practical significance to the unutilized potential of the two countries in agricultural, water-energy and environmental fields.

Earlier, Spanish Santander Bank expressed its readiness to allocate credit funds worth $500 million to finance perspective investment projects expected to be implemented in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, Vice President of Spanish Almar Water Solutions company, Aranzazu Mencia Saeta, noted that the company is interested in participation in the construction and modernization of treatment facility projects in Uzbekistan. Thus, the Spanish side expressed readiness to build a water treatment plant using its technologies in the satellite city of Samarkand on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Aranzazu Mencia Saeta emphasized that the financial aspects of the project will be covered by the company's own funds and loans from international financial institutions.