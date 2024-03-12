Uzbekistan to implement new projects in industrial zones

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 7. Uzbekistan identified measures to improve the economy of Tashkent’s districts by implementing projects in a number of industrial zones, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, this was announced during a meeting where the head of state instructed responsible persons to analyze other districts of the Tashkent region, identify additional "points of growth," and increase sources of income.

In particular, an Uzbek-Hungarian industrial zone will be created in Akhangaran district, where projects worth $100 million will be deployed. In the Angren free economic zone, projects worth $400 million will be implemented for the manufacture of household appliances, rolled metal products, and the processing of fruits and vegetables. In addition, the country will implement projects worth $260 million in the Eltech Industrial Technopark.

The participants discussed the acceleration of economic and social projects by attracting foreign direct investment. It is planned to gradually move industrial enterprises out of the capital, which will create great opportunities for the Tashkent region.

Assistance will be provided to the self-employed in transitioning to small businesses, as well as restoring the activities of entrepreneurs who have stopped working. Based on the experience of Chinaz Oil Refinery, compact greenhouses and complexes for storage and processing of products on the basis of cooperation will be created.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will launch the Ipak Yuli Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Andijan district. Ipak Yuli will focus on attracting local and foreign investments, as well as producing goods in demand abroad and import-substituting products.

The FEZ is expected to attract foreign investments worth $3 billion by the end of next year. The annual output of industrial products is projected at more than 20.1 trillion soums ($1.6 billion).