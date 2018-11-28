Rouhani: Reconsideration of gold import policies made significant changes

28 November 2018 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov. 28

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there are economic and external pressures due to sanctions, but when the foundation of the economy is properly constructed, there cannot be any serious influence on the people's lives.

"Today, we must protect the country against those who plot against the Iranian nation and, fortunately, during the last two months, a good effort has been made by the authorities, and people are feeling somewhat calm," the president said in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Pointing out that people still have problems with economic issues and livelihoods, Rouhani expressed hope that in next year's budget a significant part of these problems will be dealt with, and people will continue to live more calmly and everyone will help each other.

Referring to the fact that some of the Central Bank's decisions were inappropriate in the past, he says, "For many years, we have been discussing with the Central Bank to free the entry of gold to the country and always the Central Bank opposed this idea, while the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade agreed to liberalize gold imports."

"The Central Bank believed that if gold imports were liberalized, the price of the currency would increase, but when gold imports become free, we saw that the price of currency went down and the scientific formulations need more and more reconsideration," he said.

