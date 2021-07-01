Iran economy up by 3.6% despite sanctions, pandemic: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Thur. that while economies of most countries in the world shrank last year, Iran's economy recorded 3.6% growth despite being under the pressures of sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Mehr.

"Last year, we had more than 7% industrial growth, while many countries had negative economic growth last year and the world economy shrank by 3%, in the year 1399 (March 21 2019-2020) Iran witnessed a positive economic growth of 3.6%," President Hassan Rouhani said at a virtual inauguration ceremony of some national-level projects.

Rouhani said that he would hand over power to the next president with a 3.6% economic growth while appreciating the people for their patience and resistance amid the pressures of sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He praised the achievements made during his administration in the past 8 years since 2013, saying that the domestic "steel industry chain" was completed during his tenure.

The president further noted that "There are many mines in the country in different fields. Our mining sector is vast. 590 million tons are excavated from these mines only this year, which is a great blessing."

He also pointed out that the natural mines can create jobs for a lot of Iranians.

Rouhani also referred to the US sanctions, saying that the American government wanted to starve the Iranian nation.

He pointed out that the US Mixum Presuusre Campaign failed through his administration's proper planning and the people's resistance.