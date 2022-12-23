Iran steel production up 8.5% in 11 months

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s steel production reached nearly 28 million tons, showing an 8.5 percent hike, while international steel production witnessed a 3.7 percent decrease in the January-November period of the current year, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The World Steel Association mentioned the facts and figures in its latest report on steel production at Iranian and global levels as of December 2022.

The steel production in Iran amounted to 25.7 million tons in the 11 months of 2021, which increased to 27.9 million tons in the same period this year.

Iran produced 2.9 million tons in November, showing a 3.9 percent surge in comparison to the same month in the last year.

The 8.5 percent increase happened despite the fact that the Islamic Republic has been suffering from the US-led illegal and cruel sanctions.

As a result of the improvement, Iran and India are the only countries among the top 10 steel producing nations, which have experienced production growth in the mentioned period, while eight other states, including the United States witnessed a decline in this respect.

The steel production of the United States decreased by 5.5 percent in the same period, reaching 74.4 million tons.

China remained the biggest steel producer from January to November this year, while the steel production of the country decreased by 1.4 percent.

India and Japan stand at the second and third ranks in terms of steel production with 114.2 million tons and 82.3 million tons respectively.

The report by the World Steel Association indicates that the January-November steel production amounted to 1691 million tons.