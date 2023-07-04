Iran, Russia ink another document on route construction via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A contract has been signed on the implementation of the Rasht-Astara project, which is aimed at facilitating traffic along the North-South corridor, Trend reports.

The document was inked at a trilateral meeting held in Tehran with the participation of representatives of Iran, India and Russia, as well as officials from other countries.

The contract was signed between Iran and Russia in the presence of representatives of 13 countries. The Rasht-Astara project was developed and designed by the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, with design completed by the end of 2023. Its implementation is expected to start in early 2024.

The contract specifies the terms and conditions of the project, as well as guarantees and responsibilities. The implementation of the project will include joint work of groups from Iran and Russia. The project is expected to be commissioned in 3-4 years.

The agreement on the construction of this railway section between Rasht and Astara, which passes through Azerbaijan, was signed on May 17 in the presence of the Presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi.

According to the agreement, the construction of this railway will cost the Russian side 1.6 billion euros. The railway is planned to be put in operation within 48 months.

The Rasht-Astara line will be approximately 170 km long. It is needed to connect the landlocked sections of the North-South International Transport Corridor, which will enhance the economic efficiency of the Trans-Caspian route. The railway line is expected to be built with the participation of Moscow and Tehran, while the Astara (Iranian city) - Astara (Azerbaijani city) line will involve Moscow, Tehran, and Baku.