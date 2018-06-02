Iran’s MSA, Russia’s RM Rail sign cooperation document

2 June 2018 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 2

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Engineering and Construction Company of Machine Sazi Arak (MSA), in Iran's Markazi province, and Russian manufacturer RM Rail have signed an agreement for joint production of rolling stock.

RM Rail is a Russian conglomerate that consists of industrial and engineering divisions and produces mechanical engineering products including motor vehicles, car parts, rail cars, wagons, and refinery equipment, Jafar Safari, MSA managing director, told IRNA news agency on May 30.

"RM Rail has inked agreements with Iranian companies on construction of 1,000 freight wagons," he said.

While the value of the contract was not given, he added that part of the project would be implemented by MSA.

Safari further said that RM Rail and MSA also plan to cooperate on development of refinery and energy plants as part of their cooperation contract.

Iran has announced about plans to splurge up to $25 billion over the next 10 years in the modernization and expansion of its railway network.

Under its vision plan, the country seeks to stretch out the nationwide railroad line to 25,000 kilometers by 2025 from under 15,000 kilometers now.

Azernews Newspaper
