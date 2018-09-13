Iran, Finland sign documents to boost agricultural co-op

13 September 2018 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13

Trend:

Iran and Finland signed five documents to enhance their cooperation in the sector of agriculture.

The documents were inked in Helsinki on Thursday by Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati and his Finnish counterpart Kimmo Kalevi Tiilikainen, the official website of the Iranian agriculture ministry reported on September 13.

The two sides agreed to increase mutual cooperation in various agricultural fields, the report added.

Finland is self-sufficient in most major agricultural products and the key sector accounts for 2.5 percent of the country’s $186 billion GDP.

Iran and Finland traded more than €106 million worth of goods during the 11 months to Nov. 30, 2017, to register a 60 percent hike in bilateral exchanges.

Iran’s exports had a meager share of €445,670 from the two countries’ overall trade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran increases its agricultural exports
Business 16:47
Iran’s colza output witnesses 7-fold growth in recent years
Business 12:28
Iran’s export of medicinal plants thriving
Business 11:49
Tender: Iran’s agricultural Support Service Company ‎to buy triple super phosphate
Tenders 12 September 16:53
Tender: Iran’s agricultural ministry to buy granular potassium sulphate
Tenders 12 September 11:10
Tender: Iran’s agricultural ministry to buy diammonium phosphate ‎ ‎
Tenders 12 September 10:20
Latest
Rouhani appoints ex-CBI chief as financial adviser
Business 18:28
Morgan Stanley to offer bitcoin swap trading
Economy news 17:56
Turkey announces number of US ships sailed through its waters
Economy news 17:49
National Bank of Kazakhstan to begin selling fine gold abroad
Economy news 17:49
Iran to lodge complaint against ATR, MP says
Business 17:41
U.S. reaches agreement over separated migrant families
US 17:39
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 16 docs following talks between Lukashenko, Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan 17:38
WB gives recommendations to develop non-oil sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy news 17:36
GM to recall more than one million vehicles in the U.S.
US 17:35