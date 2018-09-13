Iran, Finland sign documents to boost agricultural co-op

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 13

Trend:

Iran and Finland signed five documents to enhance their cooperation in the sector of agriculture.

The documents were inked in Helsinki on Thursday by Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati and his Finnish counterpart Kimmo Kalevi Tiilikainen, the official website of the Iranian agriculture ministry reported on September 13.

The two sides agreed to increase mutual cooperation in various agricultural fields, the report added.

Finland is self-sufficient in most major agricultural products and the key sector accounts for 2.5 percent of the country’s $186 billion GDP.

Iran and Finland traded more than €106 million worth of goods during the 11 months to Nov. 30, 2017, to register a 60 percent hike in bilateral exchanges.

Iran’s exports had a meager share of €445,670 from the two countries’ overall trade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news