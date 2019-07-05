Over 28,000 tons of livestock products transshipped via Iran's Bazerghan district

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the first three months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), 28,600 tons of livestock products were transited through the borders of Bazerghan district in Iran's West Azerbaijan province after thorough inspections, Head of Maku Veterinary Office Fatemeh Ayrom said, Trend reports via IRNA.

She noted that 6,880 tons of livestock products were transited from Turkey, Brazil, Cyprus, Austria and Paraguay via Bazerghan to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Ayrom added that Iran imported 21,500 tons of livestock products from Austria, Spain, Scotland, Ireland, Hungary, Germany, Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt, the Netherlands, Belgium, Bulgaria, Japan, Turkmenistan, Czech Republic, China, France, Poland and Lithuania via the border quarantine of Bazerghan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news