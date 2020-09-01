Rouhani praises gov't efforts to reduce struggle of Iranian families with basic goods

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 1

Trend:



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that the government will not allow economic shocks such as sanctions or the coronavirus outbreak to slow down the country's development, Trend reports via IRNA.



"Although the economic shocks caused by sanctions and the spread of the coronavirus have damaged the country's economy, the government has made every effort to maintain the prosperity in production and business as much as possible, while at the same time provided the basic goods needed by the people,” President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters on Tuesday.



The president mentioned the allocation of special credits and loans at the beginning of the current Iranian year (started on March 20) for households and businesses affected by the coronavirus restrictions.



He went on to note the government measures to compensate for the damages that were directly linked to the coronavirus outbreak.



Emphasizing that the supply of essential goods needed by the people, and describing controlling and managing the prices as the priority of the government, Rouhani said that "the government has not allowed and will not allow the people to struggle to afford basic goods".



The president noted that his government will try to present next year's budget bill to the parliament in line with the facts ahead.