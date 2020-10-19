Iran stands by Afghanistan’s independence, security

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran is standing by Afghanistan with regard to its independence and security, and hoped for maintaining sustainable peace in Afghanistan during tenure of its new government, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Speaking in a meeting with chairman of the Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah, Qalibaf said Islamic countries in South Western Asia and subcontinent are in their most sensitive era.

This region has always faced foreigners’ interventions which have caused insecurity.

He noted that many of the problems between Iran and Afghanistan are intertwined and two countries have deep historical and cultural relations.

Qalibaf stated that Afghanistan constitution is the fruit of decade-old fights.

Iranian Parliament believes that Afghan government, constitution and Loya Jirga should stand by their principles to establish stability and security in this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Hamoun and Hirmand Water right as important in maintaining security at borders.

Meanwhile, Abdullah appreciated Iran’s support for peace in Afghanistan, saying over the last four decades Iran has stood by Afghan people.

He noted that 42 years war has imposed heavy burden on Afghanistan and many economic opportunities have been destroyed.

Referring to preparation of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document, Abdullah expressed happiness over broadening of both countries’ relations.

He vowed for following up issues related to border markets and water, saying joint commission of Iran and Afghanistan will be formed soon.

He reiterated that relations between Iranian parliament and Loya Jirga will promote Iranian and Afghan people’s objectives.

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day visit and a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on expanding bilateral relations and the ways to develop Afghanistan's peace and stability processes.

A delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompany Abdullah during the visit.