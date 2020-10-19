Iran stands by Afghanistan’s independence, security

Politics 19 October 2020 07:55 (UTC+04:00)
Iran stands by Afghanistan’s independence, security

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran is standing by Afghanistan with regard to its independence and security, and hoped for maintaining sustainable peace in Afghanistan during tenure of its new government, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Speaking in a meeting with chairman of the Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah, Qalibaf said Islamic countries in South Western Asia and subcontinent are in their most sensitive era.

This region has always faced foreigners’ interventions which have caused insecurity.

He noted that many of the problems between Iran and Afghanistan are intertwined and two countries have deep historical and cultural relations.

Qalibaf stated that Afghanistan constitution is the fruit of decade-old fights.

Iranian Parliament believes that Afghan government, constitution and Loya Jirga should stand by their principles to establish stability and security in this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Hamoun and Hirmand Water right as important in maintaining security at borders.

Meanwhile, Abdullah appreciated Iran’s support for peace in Afghanistan, saying over the last four decades Iran has stood by Afghan people.

He noted that 42 years war has imposed heavy burden on Afghanistan and many economic opportunities have been destroyed.

Referring to preparation of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document, Abdullah expressed happiness over broadening of both countries’ relations.

He vowed for following up issues related to border markets and water, saying joint commission of Iran and Afghanistan will be formed soon.

He reiterated that relations between Iranian parliament and Loya Jirga will promote Iranian and Afghan people’s objectives.

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day visit and a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on expanding bilateral relations and the ways to develop Afghanistan's peace and stability processes.

A delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompany Abdullah during the visit.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia reports record high of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases
Georgia reports record high of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases
Students from 20 schools in four large cities of Georgia to continue studies from home following coronavirus surge
Students from 20 schools in four large cities of Georgia to continue studies from home following coronavirus surge
Implementation of investment project WHITE SAILS in Adjara going smoothly
Implementation of investment project WHITE SAILS in Adjara going smoothly
Loading Bars
Latest
Poland starts to build first field hospital for COVID-19 patients Europe 08:46
Thirteen more Azerbaijani settlements liberated from occupation - President Aliyev Politics 08:43
Kazakhstan sees less daily COVID-19 recoveries, total at 105,030 Kazakhstan 08:03
Iran stands by Afghanistan’s independence, security Politics 07:55
Wildfires burn over 4.1 mln acres in U.S. California US 07:29
Coronavirus death toll in Moscow exceeds 6,000 - crisis center Russia 06:43
Israel, UAE agree to operate 28 weekly passenger flights Transport 05:38
Twitter raps Trump COVID-19 adviser as U.S. cases rise US 04:53
Bahrain, Israel ink key deals formalizing ties Arab World 03:41
Italy unveils new COVID-19 restrictions as daily infections climb Europe 02:29
UK could rewrite treaty-breaking Brexit bill as part of EU deal Europe 01:36
Volume of foreign investments made to Iran's industrial, mining and trade sectors declared Finance 00:30
Ombudsman issues appeal regarding shelling on cemetery in Tartar city of Azerbaijan Politics 00:17
Road to three frontline villages of Aghdam reconstructed (PHOTOS) Economy 00:17
Azerbaijani ombudsman makes statement related to another missile attack on Ganja by Armenian armed forces Politics 00:16
Azerbaijani, Estonian MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 18 October 23:32
Israel, UAE agree to operate 28 weekly passenger flights Transport 18 October 23:07
245 Kazakhstanis without PCR tests put under quarantine Kazakhstan 18 October 22:14
Azerbaijani FM holds phone conversation with SecGen of Turkic Council Politics 18 October 22:11
Azerbaijani FM, EU High Representative hold phone conversation Politics 18 October 21:53
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 19 Oil&Gas 18 October 21:25
EU remains ready to support parties, OSCE in a long-term solution to Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 21:10
U.S. military defends air strikes as Taliban warns of 'consequences' Other News 18 October 20:50
Georgia reports record high of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 18 October 20:10
Azerbaijani flag raised up in center of liberated from occupation Fuzuli city (VIDEO) Politics 18 October 19:38
UNESCO Almaty and Qazaq Geography conclude memo Kazakhstan 18 October 19:12
Search and rescue work in Azerbaijan’s Ganja over - Ministry of Emergency Situations Politics 18 October 19:09
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 18 October 19:06
Military equipment, ammunition of Armenian troops seized - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 October 18:55
Azerbaijan unilaterally ready to transfer bodies of dead Armenian servicemen Politics 18 October 18:53
Azerbaijan flag flies in Khudaferin (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 18:51
Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day Politics 18 October 18:47
Territory in Khizi cleared of S-300 missile debris launched by Armenia - ANAMA Politics 18 October 18:46
527th regiment battalion of Armenian Armed Forces refuses to participate in battles - Defense Ministry Politics 18 October 18:46
About 200 unexploded ordnance and ammunition found - ANAMA Politics 18 October 18:46
First VP of Azerbaijan: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier and officer Politics 18 October 18:46
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 18 October 17:23
Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 18 October 17:11
Azerbaijan's armed forces raise Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 18 October 16:53
Students from 20 schools in four large cities of Georgia to continue studies from home following coronavirus surge Georgia 18 October 16:42
Kyrgyz CEC proposes to hold repeat parliamentary elections on Dec. 20 Kyrgyzstan 18 October 16:41
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 18 Society 18 October 16:40
Missile shot by Armenian army neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khizi Politics 18 October 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18 October 15:31
Implementation of investment project WHITE SAILS in Adjara going smoothly Georgia 18 October 15:02
Another tactical UAV of Armenia destroyed Politics 18 October 14:53
50 Azerbaijani political parties appeal to int’l organizations due to terrorist attack in Ganja Politics 18 October 14:49
Azerbaijani soldier captures positions of Armenian special forces (VIDEO) Politics 18 October 14:36
Armenian armed forces fire two shells at school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar Politics 18 October 14:22
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to France declines Turkey 18 October 14:19
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 18 October 14:10
First Vice-President: May the independence of Azerbaijan be eternal! Politics 18 October 14:09
Volume of tea leaves purchased in Iran announced Business 18 October 14:07
Commander of Armenian Armed Forces neutralized Politics 18 October 14:04
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani Aghdam region Politics 18 October 13:57
Another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia shot down - Defense Ministry Politics 18 October 13:46
Kazakhstan to establish vaccines, serums manufacturing in co-op with Turkish company Business 18 October 13:31
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of funds needed to increase steel ingot production Business 18 October 13:25
Azerbaijan remains committed to humanitarian ceasefire, yet reserves right for counter measures - MFA Politics 18 October 13:24
Armenia, after shameful defeat on battlefield, attacking Azerbaijani civilians - retired Turkish general Politics 18 October 13:23
Arak Science and Technology Park in Markazi Province of Iran expanding Business 18 October 13:14
Azerbaijani troops capture military unit of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 18 October 13:04
Armenia discloses number of servicemen killed by Azerbaijani army Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 12:59
Former Prime Minister of Romania sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 18 October 12:54
Armenia uses fighter aircraft to bomb positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces, says Azerbaijani top official Politics 18 October 12:47
Pakistani prime minister expresses support to Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 12:45
Industrial producers in Iran to suffer if foreign currency rate goes up - official Business 18 October 12:44
Sale of electricity at IRENEX would profit power producers, union head says Oil&Gas 18 October 12:43
Azerbaijan continues to hope that int’l community won't remain indifferent to Armenian terror Politics 18 October 12:43
Iran's Maroun Oil and Gas Production Company opens tender to buy centrifugal electropump Tenders 18 October 12:34
Head of Boxed Ward at Tbilisi Hospital calls on population to follow regulations Georgia 18 October 12:31
Coronavirus' latest: 45,736 Kyrgyzstanis recovered Kyrgyzstan 18 October 12:19
Iran's Alborz Province produces majority of country's health products Business 18 October 12:18
Iran rejects rumors on smuggling of medicine to Iraq Society 18 October 12:14
Azerbaijan doesn't need military support of any country - Pakistani Foreign Ministry Politics 18 October 11:36
Armenia violates ceasefire regime on state border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 11:25
Assistant to Azerbaijani president highlights missile attack on Ganja in interview to Al Jazeera (VIDEO) Politics 18 October 10:57
Armenian army attempts to attack directions of Agdare, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil Politics 18 October 10:53
Iranian currency rates for October 18 Finance 18 October 10:35
Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemned shelling of Ganja Politics 18 October 10:26
Killing civilians and kids standard practice of Armenia's armed forces, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 10:21
Director of Georgian Infectious Hospital recommends to observe minimal regulations to evade strict restrictions Georgia 18 October 09:53
Erdogan announces additional 85 bcm of natural gas on Black Sea gas discovery site Turkey 18 October 09:53
Resident of Aghdam region injured as result of shelling by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 09:43
Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 5,587 to 361,974 Europe 18 October 09:30
Azerbaijani troops monitoring operational situation along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 18 October 08:52
104 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18 October 08:15
5 injured in U.S. shopping center gas explosion US 18 October 07:39
Armenia does not respect new ceasefire - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 October 07:08
Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier Other News 18 October 06:15
France reports 32,427 new COVID-19 infections, hitting another one-day high Europe 18 October 05:29
British business groups sound alarm over no-deal Brexit Europe 18 October 04:51
Israel reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 302,770 in total Israel 18 October 04:19
Iran says UN arms embargo lifted Politics 18 October 03:28
Turkey reports 1,723 new COVID-19 patients, 345,678 in total Turkey 18 October 02:51
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52 Russia 18 October 02:14
Armenian side once again spread false information - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 18 October 01:31
2nd round of Iran-Ukraine plane crash talks to start on Mon. Politics 18 October 01:22
Two foreign ministers test positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting Europe 18 October 00:45
Azerbaijani, Russian MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 18 October 00:03
All news