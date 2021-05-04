Candidate of Iranian Conservatives for presidential election announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The final candidate of Iranian Principlists for the presidential election in Iran is Ebrahim Raisi, Spokesman for the Unity Council of Iranian Principlists, Manouchehr Mottaki said, Trend reports citing Iranian Media.

Mottaki noted that the Unity Council has concluded that the optimal candidate for the presidency is E. Raisi.

The spokesman added that it is hoped that Raisi will soon declare his candidacy by his own language and register.

He noted that Ali Ardeshir Larijani was not a candidate for the Unity Council.

Reportedly, Ebrahim Raisi is the head of Iran's judiciary. Ali Ardeshir Larijani is a former speaker of the Iranian parliament.

The Iranian Reformists have not yet announced their candidates. The current government, led by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, belongs to the Reformist faction.

It should be noted that Iran's presidential and municipal elections will be held on June 18, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.